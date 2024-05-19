Many remember solid economy under Trump, but his record also full of tax cut hype, debt and disease

WASHINGTON (AP) — Numbers show that the economy during Donald Trump’s presidency has never lived up to his own hype. But polling shows Americans are more confident about his economic leadership than that of President Joe Biden. The question of who can best steer the U.S. economy could be a deciding factor in who wins November’s presidential election. Trump boasts about the economy under his watch, but going through the numbers shows the complicated reality of his economic leadership. His tax cuts never delivered the promised growth. His budget deficits surged and then stayed relatively high under Biden. And there was the recession-causing pandemic, an event that caused historic job losses as well as low inflation.

