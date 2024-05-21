Trial of Sen. Bob Menendez takes a weeklong break after jurors get stuck in elevator

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York trial of Sen. Bob Menendez grinded to a weeklong break after Manhattan federal court jurors were treated to a brick-by-brick build of the prosecution’s bribery case before getting stuck in an elevator. They won’t return until after Memorial Day next week to hear more evidence in a case that was supposed to last another month, at least. The Democrat and two New Jersey businessmen he is standing trial with have pleaded not guilty. Nothing in the day’s testimony was of the blockbuster variety before jurors got stuck in an elevator for several minutes late in the day.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.