Exonerated after serving 8 years for 2013 murder, a 26-year-old is indicted again in a NYC shooting

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who was exonerated after spending eight years in prison for a murder has been charged in a different fatal New York City shooting. Twenty-six-year-old Shamel Capers has been indicted Tuesday on charges including attempted murder in connection with a July 23, 2023, shootout between two groups of young men in Queens that resulted in the death of 19-year-old Joshua Taylor. Capers had earlier been convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of a teenager in 2013. That conviction was thrown out in 2022. Capers’ attorneys says Capers will vigorously defend himself against the new charges.

