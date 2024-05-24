Emergency convoy takes provisions to survivors of devastating landslide in Papua New Guinea

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An emergency convoy is delivering food, water and other provisions to stunned survivors of a landslide that devastated a remote village in the mountains of Papua New Guinea and is feared to have buried scores of people. Official Serhan Aktoprak said Saturday that an assessment team has reported “suggestions” that 100 people are dead and 60 houses buried by a mountainside that collapsed in Enga province a few hours before dawn Friday. Aktoprak conceded that if the number of houses bried estimated by local authorities is correct, the death toll could be higher. Only three bodies have been recovered, and medical treatment has been provided to seven people, including a child. Aktoprak has no information about the extent of their injuries.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.