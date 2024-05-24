Skip to Content
Failed Graceland sale by a mystery entity highlights attempts to take assets of older or dead people

By ADRIAN SAINZ and JONATHAN MATTISE
Associated Press

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A mysterious company has caused a stir for trying to auction Elvis Presley’s Graceland property in a foreclosure sale. A judge blocked the sale last week after Presley’s granddaughter filed a lawsuit alleging fraud. Many questions remain, including how often there are cases involving an entity claiming assets of older or dead people. Experts say it’s more common than one might think. They say the Graceland situation sheds a light on a problem many have faced under the radar. Meanwhile, the company faces questions about its legitimacy and an attorney general’s investigation.

