Lara Trump touts RNC changes and a 2024 presidential victory for Trump in North Carolina

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Lara and Eric Trump both addressed North Carolina Republicans at the state’s GOP convention to tout changes at the Republican National Committee and former President Donald Trump’s race back to the White House. The Friday address highlighted fundraising increases and staff changes at the RNC that Lara Trump is now co-chair of. It also included a brief phone call from Trump himself where he thanked his North Carolinian supporters and railed against the Biden administration. The couple vowed to lead Trump to victory for a third time in the state.

