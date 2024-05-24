Nevada voter ID initiative can appear on 2024 ballot with enough signatures, state high court says
By GABE STERN
Associated Press/Report for America
ELKO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada initiative that would amend the state Constitution to require that voters show photo ID at the polls can appear on the 2024 ballot as long as organizers collect enough signatures. That’s according to a state Supreme Court ruling issued Friday. Organizers will need to gather just over 100,000 valid signatures by June 26. The initiative would then need to be approved by voters this year and again in 2026 to take effect. The measure also calls for an extra layer of verification for mail ballots, such as the last four digits of a driver’s license or Social Security number.