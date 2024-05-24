Trump appeared on stage at his Bronx rally with two rappers charged in a felony gang case

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump invited two rappers on stage at his recent rally who have been charged in a sweeping gang case. One of them is charged with attempted murder. The presumptive Republican presidential nominee’s appearance with suspected gang members comes as Trump is on trial himself in his New York hush money case. Trump often slams New York and other Democrat-led cities as crime-ridden. And he has railed against the Manhattan district attorney who is prosecuting him for “letting violent crime run rampant all over our city.” The two rappers, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow, praised Trump on stage. Sheff G’s lawyer said he was cautiously optimistic his client would be exonerated. Sleepy Hallow’s lawyer didn’t respond to a request for comment.

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and JENNIFER PELTZ Associated Press

