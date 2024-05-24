UCLA police arrest young man for alleged felony assault in attack on pro-Palestinian encampment

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly taking part in a violent attack on a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of California, Los Angeles, last month. UCLA police say the man was detained in Beverly Hills on Thursday morning and was booked at the UCLA Police Department for felony assault with a deadly weapon. The department says he is not a UCLA student, faculty or staff member. UCLA did not identify the man, but online county jail records show that 18-year-old Edan On was arrested by UCLA police Thursday morning and was jailed on $30,000 bail. Last week, CNN reported that its review of the attack identified On as a young man seen using a pole to strike a pro-Palestinian demonstrator.

