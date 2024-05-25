At least 16 dead in a fire in an amusement park in western India, reports say

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian news reports say a massive fire has broken out in an amusement park in western India and at least 16 people are reported dead. The fire erupted at the park in the city of Rajkot in Gujarat state on Saturday. The cause of the fire is not immediately known. The top elected official in the state, Bhupendra Patel, said in a statement that instructions have been given to the municipal corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the park’s game zone.

