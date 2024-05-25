Car bomb in the Syrian capital kills one. Drone strike near Lebanon border targets two vehicles

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria’s state media says a bomb attached to a car exploded in the western part of the Syrian capital that is home to several diplomatic missions, killing one person and causing material damage. Damascus’ Mazze neighborhood houses the Iranian consulate, destroyed last month in a strike blamed on Israel. State news agency, SANA, didn’t say on Saturday who the person killed. The opposition war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the man killed in the explosion carried a card identifying him as a Syrian army officer. Hours after the blast in Damascus, an Israeli drone strike reportedly targeted a car and a truck outside the western Syrian town of Qusair, close to Lebanon’s border.

