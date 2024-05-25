Dolphin stuck in NJ creek dies after ‘last resort’ rescue attempt, officials say

CAPE MAY COUNTY COURTHOUSE, N.J. (AP) — Animal welfare officials say a dolphin stuck in a New Jersey creek for more than a week has died after a rescue attempt they say was attempted as a “last resort.” The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said crews first tried to herd the bottlenose dolphin out of Skeeter Island Creek in Cape May Court House, where it was reported May 16. Officials said they were trying to avoid physical capture but decided Friday to try that. So a net was deployed around the dolphin, but officials say the dolphin “immediately panicked and expired within two minutes.” A full necropsy is planned.

