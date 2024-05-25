Forecasters warn Oklahoma may see dangerous tornadoes as Texas bakes in record heat

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Forecasters are warning of another day of heightened risk of dangerous tornadoes in the Midwest. They also are telling people in south Texas it may feel like close to 120 degrees almost four weeks before summer starts. The weather service in Oklahoma is comparing Saturday to a gasoline-soaked pile of brush. Forecasters aren’t certain storms will form, but any that do will explode with large hail, dangerous winds and tornadoes — like putting a match to that brush pile. Excessive heat, especially for May, is the danger in south Texas, where the heat index is forecast to approach near 120 degrees Fahrenheit (49 degrees C) during the weekend.

