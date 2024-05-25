South Africa’s 4 big political parties begin final weekend of campaigning ahead of election

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s four main political parties have begun a final weekend of campaigning before a possibly pivotal election that could bring the country’s most important change in 30 years. The long-ruling African National Congress has been in the government ever since the end of white minority rule in 1994. Supporters gathered at a soccer stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday to hear party leader and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speak. The ANC is under unprecedented pressure to keep hold of its parliamentary majority in Africa’s most advanced country. Wednesday’s vote could be a landmark moment when the party once led by Nelson Mandela drops below 50% of the vote for the first time.

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME, GERALD IMRAY and FARAI MUTSAKA Associated Press

