What you can do to try to stay safe when a tornado hits, and also well beforehand

ATLANTA (AP) — Experts say planning before a tornado threatens is key for staying safe. Weather radios, basements and bicycle helmets can all help save lives. Rick Smith of the National Weather Service says a weather radio is something that every home and business should have. There are also other ways of getting warnings, such as a cellphone app. Experts say having multiple, redundant warning methods is important. Smith advises people to seek shelter underground if possible. And recent research shows that closing your exterior and interior doors can be a good strategy to alleviate the high winds somewhat — the opposite of the commonly held misconception that you’re supposed to open things up equalize the air pressure.

