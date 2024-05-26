Forced to rebuild a life at 12, a Haitian girl joins thousands seeking an escape from gang violence

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — With thousands of people in Haiti driven from their homes by gang violence, some children find distraction from their harsh lives in arts classes. One girl, 12-year-old Juliana St. Vil, takes an acting class that is the highlight of her day. Her father was killed in gang violence, and her family was driven from their home. Now she sleeps on the floor of a shelter with her mother and sisters. She is among millions of Haitians living in fear as they try to rebuild their lives.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.