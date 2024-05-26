Forced to rebuild a life at 12, a Haitian girl joins thousands seeking an escape from gang violence
By DANICA COTO
Associated Press
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — With thousands of people in Haiti driven from their homes by gang violence, some children find distraction from their harsh lives in arts classes. One girl, 12-year-old Juliana St. Vil, takes an acting class that is the highlight of her day. Her father was killed in gang violence, and her family was driven from their home. Now she sleeps on the floor of a shelter with her mother and sisters. She is among millions of Haitians living in fear as they try to rebuild their lives.