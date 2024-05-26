Indianapolis 500 expected to be delayed as fans are told to evacuate amid oncoming severe weather

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The start of the Indianapolis 500 was expected to be delayed as a strong storm pushed into the area, forcing Indianapolis Motor Speedway officials to evacuate about 125,000 fans who had already arrived for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” The video boards inside the speedway flashed that a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect as the band of rain approached from the west. It was expected to bring heavy rain along with dangerous winds and lightning. The brunt of the storm was expected to hit about 12:45 p.m. EDT, right when the race was due to begin.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.