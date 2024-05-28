22 are dead across the US after weekend tornadoes. More storms may be in store

A possible tornado that damaged homes and a school in Pennsylvania is the latest in a serious of powerful storms that first swept much of the U.S. over the Memorial Day holiday weekend and caused at least 22 deaths. No injuries were reported in the Pennsylvania storms. But an emergency official says there was roof damage Monday night to a high school and about six homes in Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania. The destructive storms caused deaths in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Kentucky and were just north of a heat wave setting records from south Texas to Florida.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and JULIO CORTEZ Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.