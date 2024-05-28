Aid deliveries suspended after rough seas damage US-built temporary pier in Gaza, 3 US officials say

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. built temporary pier that had been used to deliver additional humanitarian aid into Gaza was damaged by rough seas and has temporarily suspended operations. That’s according to three U.S. officials who spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The Joint Logistics Over The Shore, or JLOTS, pier only began operations last week and had provided an additional way to get critically needed food to Gaza. The setback is the latest for the pier, which has already had three U.S. service member injuries and had four if its vessels beached due to heavy sea states. The pier was fully functional as late as Saturday.

