Biden campaign sends allies De Niro and first responders to Trump NYC trial to keep focus on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s campaign has showed up outside former President Donald Trump’s New York City criminal hush money trial in an effort to refocus the presidential race on the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. Biden’s team had largely ignored the trial since it began six weeks ago. On Tuesday, the Democratic president’s team was looking to capitalize on the Trump trial’s drama-filled closing moments, sending actor Robert De Niro and some of the Capitol first responders. De Niro says Trump wants to destroy New York and the country and “could destroy the world.” Trump’s team says the Democratic president’s event proves the Republican former president’s argument that his prosecution was politically motivated.

By COLLEEN LONG and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

