College in Detroit suspends in-person classes because of pro-Palestinian camp

DETROIT (AP) — Wayne State University in Detroit has suspended in-person classes and encouraged staff to work remotely. The school wants to avoid any problems with an anti-war protest camp. Wayne State spokesman Matt Lockwood cites “public safety concerns” including public access to certain areas on campus. Wayne State has 16,000 undergraduate students but far fewer during the summer term. Wayne State says organizers of the encampment turned down a request to take it down in exchange for a meeting Tuesday with campus officials. Students at schools in the U.S. and Europe have demanded they cut financial ties to Israel.

By ED WHITE and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER Associated Press

