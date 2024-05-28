EU tries to drum up military support for Ukraine as Zelenskyy tours Spain, Belgium and Portugal

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union defense ministers are meeting in Brussels to try again to overcome Hungary’s objections to providing billions of euros in military aid to Kyiv, in its third year of war since Russia’s full-scale invasion began. Tuesday’s meeting comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to inspect the F-16 jets Belgium will send to his country. He is on a whirlwind two-day tour of Spain, Belgium and Portugal to drum up other support. An estimated $7 billion are stalled by the Hungarian government of Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Zelenskyy successfully secured a Spanish pledge for additional air defense missiles. Still, he says Ukraine urgently needs another seven U.S.-made Patriot air defense systems.

