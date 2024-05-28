Hard-liner Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf re-elected as speaker of Iran’s parliament

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s parliament has re-elected hard-liner Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf as its speaker, reaffirming its hard-right makeup in the wake of a helicopter crash that killed the country’s president and foreign minister. Of 287 lawmakers voting Tuesday, 198 backed Qalibaf to retain the position he first took in 2021. He initially became speaker following a string of failed presidential bids and 12 years as the leader of Iran’s capital city, in which he built onto Tehran’s subway and supported the construction of modern high-rises. Many, however, know Qalibaf for his support as a Revolutionary Guard general for a violent crackdown on Iranian university students in 1999. He also reportedly ordered live gunfire be used against Iranian students in 2003 while serving as the country’s police chief.

