Hong Kong police arrest 6 people accused of violating the city’s new national security law

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police have arrested six people accused of publishing seditious social media posts, in what are the first publicly known arrests under the city’s new national security law. Police said in a statement Tuesday that a woman in custody, with the help of five others, had used a social media page to anonymously publish the posts starting in April. The authorities allege the acts aimed to provoke hatred against Beijing, the Hong Kong government and the city’s judicial institutions. Police said another goal of the acts was to incite netizens to organize or participate in illegal activities later.

