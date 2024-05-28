Jurors hear about Karen Read’s blood alcohol level as murder trial enters fifth week

A former Massachusetts police toxicologist has testified that a woman accused of leaving her Boston police officer boyfriend for dead in a snowbank after a night of drinking was still legally intoxicated or close to it roughly eight hours later. Karen Read has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the January 2022 death of John O’Keefe, who was found dead outside the home of a fellow officer. Prosecutors say Read dropped him off at a house party, struck him with her SUV and drove away. Read’s lawyers say she was framed and the investigation was tainted. The toxicologist told jurors Tuesday that Read’s blood alcohol level was right around the legal limit at 9 a.m.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.