Michigan State Police trooper charged with second-degree murder in death of Kentwood man

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan State Police sergeant who drove his unmarked SUV into a 25-year-old Kentwood man has been charged with second-degree murder. The man, Samuel Sterling, died in the hospital due to his injuries. Police say Sterling was fleeing police on foot after they approached him at a Kentwood gas station on April 17 and attempted to take him into custody on multiple outstanding warrants. A video released on May 10 shows Sterling being struck by an unmarked car and pinned against a building’s wall. Michigan’s attorney general has charged Detective Sergeant Brian Keely with second-degree murder with an alternative charge of involuntary manslaughter.

