Military aircraft crashes near New Mexico’s international airport in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A military aircraft has crashed near the international airport in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Authorities say the pilot was conscious and breathing and was receiving medical care. Albuquerque International Sunport spokesperson Diana Lopez says the aircraft came down Tuesday on the south side of the airport. She says the nearby Kirtland Air Force Base was leading the investigation into the crash. The base didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Lopez says the pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft. A driver told of seeing an aircraft trailing low to the ground and kicking up dirt at the time. Authorities haven’t said what type of aircraft was involved.

