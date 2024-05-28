OpenAI forms safety committee as it starts training latest artificial intelligence model

OpenAI says it’s setting up a new safety and security committee and has begun training a new artificial intelligence model to supplant the GPT-4 system that underpins its ChatGPT chatbot. The San Francisco startup said in a blog post Tuesday that the committee will advise the full board on “critical safety and security decisions” for its projects and operations. The safety committee is being unveiled as debate swirls around AI safety at the company, after a researcher resigned and then leveled high-profile criticism at OpenAI for letting safety “take a backseat to shiny products.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.