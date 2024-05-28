South Africans are voting in an election that could send their young democracy into the unknown

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africans are voting in an election seen as their country’s most important in 30 years, and one that could put their young democracy in unknown territory. At stake Wednesday is the three-decade dominance of the African National Congress party. It led South Africa out of apartheid’s brutal white minority rule in 1994 but is now the target of a new generation of discontent in a country of 62 million people. After winning six successive national elections, several polls have the ANC’s support at less than 50% ahead of this one. It might lose its majority in Parliament for the first time.

