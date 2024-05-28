South Africa’s opposition parties make a final call for historic change the day before election

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African opposition parties are making a final appeal to voters as the country faces the possibility of a landmark change in its young democracy. At the heart of Wednesday’s national election is the question of whether South Africans will deliver their biggest rejection yet of the ruling African National Congress party. The ANC has governed since the end of the apartheid system of white minority rule in 1994, but several polls put its support at less than 50% ahead of this one. Main opposition leader John Steenhuisen calls it “South Africa’s most consequential election in post-democratic history.”

By GERALD IMRAY and ANNIE RISEMBERG Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.