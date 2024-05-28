Supreme Court leaves in place Avenatti conviction for plotting to extort up to $25M from Nike

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has left in place lawyer Michael Avenatti’s conviction for plotting to extort up to $25 million from Nike. The justices did not comment Tuesday in rejecting an appeal from the California-based lawyer, who represented porn actor Stormy Daniels in litigation against ex-President Donald Trump. The timing of the court’s action, while Trump is on trial in New York over a hush money payment to Daniels, is coincidental. Avenatti’s lawyers argued the fraud statute under which he was convicted is unconstitutionally vague. The lawyers also contended Avenatti cannot be criminally charged with plotting to extort money from Nike because he was engaged in settlement negotiations. The conviction and sentence had been upheld by the federal appeals court in New York.

