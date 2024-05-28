Thousands gather outside Taiwan’s legislature to oppose changes that would give it greater power

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Thousands of people have gathered outside Taiwan’s legislature to oppose changes being pushed through by the opposition Nationalist Party and its allies that would give the body greater power. The Nationalists, also known as the KMT, took control of the legislature with a single-seat majority after elections in January, while the presidency went to Lai Ching-te of the Democratic Progressive Party, which favors Taiwan’s de facto independence from China. The Nationalists officially back unification with China, from which Taiwan separated during a civil war in 1949. The proposed legislative changes would give them more power to control budgets, including defense spending that the KMT has blocked in what many see as a concession to China.

