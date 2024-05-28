Skip to Content
AP National

Trump makes endorsement for challenger in Virginia race and strikes blow to two-term Rep. Bob Good

By
Published 9:28 AM

By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed the Republican opponent of a Virginia congressman who chairs a group of House conservatives called the House Freedom Caucus. The endorsement of John McGuire, a state senator, provides a jolt of momentum for the challenger and could be difficult for the incumbent, Rep. Bob Good. In a post on Truth Social, Trump says McGuire “has my Complete and Total Endorsement! MAGA 2024.” Meanwhile, he calls Bob Good bad for Virginia and bad for the USA, and he says Good was constantly attacking him until recently when he gave a “warm and ‘loving’ Endorsement – But really, it was too late.” The Republican primary is June 18 and one of the most closely watched in the nation.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content