US vows more returns of looted antiquities as Italy celebrates latest haul of 600 artifacts

ROME (AP) — Italy is celebrating the return of around 600 antiquities from the U.S. They were looted years ago, sold to U.S. museums and collectors and recovered as a result of criminal investigations. Italy’s carabinieri art squad says the items have a value of around 60 million euros or $65 million and date from the ninth century B.C. to the second century. The U.S. ambassador to Italy and the head of the antiquities trafficking unit of the New York district attorney’s office were on hand for the presentation on Tuesday alongside the leadership of Italy’s Culture Ministry and Carabinieri art squad. It was the latest presentation of the fruits of Italy’s decades-old effort to recover antiquities that were looted.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.