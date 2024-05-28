Wu-Tang Clan’s unreleased ‘Once Upon a Time in Shaolin’ is headed to an Australia museum

NEW YORK (AP) — The sole physical copy of Wu-Tang Clan’s unreleased “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin” is headed to Australia’s Museum of Old and New Art. Only a handful of ears have listened to Wu-Tang Clan’s seventh studio album to date. But next month, lucky MONA visitors may be able to hear part of it, too. In addition to putting the famed piece of music history on display, MONA said it would host private listening sessions featuring select tracks from the album between June 15 and June 24. Tickets, set to be released Thursday, are free — but there’s only a small number available.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.