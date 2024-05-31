Kansas Constitution does not include a right to vote, state Supreme Court majority says

The Kansas Supreme Court’s majority has held that there is no state constitutional right to vote in the state. The assertion came in the court’s opinion on a ballot signature verification measure in a 2021 election law. It drew fiery protest from three dissenting judges. The Kansas Supreme Court has offered a mixed bag of rulings on provisions of the election law. It sided with state officials on advance ballot collecting limits. But it revived the possibility of an emergency injunction to stop a measure that makes it a crime for someone to give the appearance of being an election official.

