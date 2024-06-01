At least 19 injured as Russia hits Ukraine’s power grid with fresh barrage

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials in Ukraine said Russia pummeled the country’s energy infrastructure with a large-scale drone and missile attack, injuring at least 19 people. The Ukrainian military reported that it had downed 35 out of the 53 missiles launched across the country overnight on June 1. Forty-six out of 47 attack drones were also shot down instead. Injuries were reported by officials across the country, including in Ukraine’s western Lviv region and the central Dnipropetrovsk region. The strikes were part of a series of sustained attacks by Russia against Ukraine’s power grid, which has been ongoing since March.

