Live Nation reveals data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary

Live Nation is investigating a data breach at its Ticketmaster subsidiary, which dominates ticketing for live events in the United States. Live Nation, based in Beverly Hills, California, said in a regulatory filing Friday that on May 27 “a criminal threat actor″ offered to sell Ticketmaster data on the dark web. Other media reports say a hacking group named ShinyHunters claimed responsibility for the breach in an online forum and was seeking $500,000 for the data, which reportedly includes names, addresses, phone numbers and some credit card details of Ticketmaster customers.

