NY man charged in sports betting scandal that led to Jontay Porter’s ban from NBA

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York man has been charged in a sports betting scandal that spurred the NBA to ban Jontay Porter for life. The charges Tuesday against Brooklyn man Long Phi Pham mark the first known criminal fallout from the matter. Pham, who also uses “Bruce” as a first name, is accused of conspiring to defraud a sports betting company. He’s being detained after an initial court appearance. A message seeking comment was left for his attorney. Porter isn’t named in the court complaint, but its specifics about “Player 1” match the details of the former Toronto Raptors player’s downfall this spring. Brooklyn federal prosecutors declined to comment on whether Porter himself is under investigation. Contact information for Porter couldn’t immediately be found.

