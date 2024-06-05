Skip to Content
Election certification disputes in a handful of states spark concerns over presidential contest

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI and JOEY CAPPELLETTI
Associated Press

A ghost from recent election cycles — controversies over certification of results — is beginning to re-emerge as the nation heads closer to the fall presidential contest. Conspiracy theorists on local canvassing boards already have delayed certifications in two major presidential swing states during this year’s primaries. Some election officials and Democrats are concerned that Republicans will deploy the strategy broadly in the fall if the presidential race is very narrowly decided. Even if those efforts ultimately fail, election officials worry they’ll become a vehicle for promoting bogus election claims. Nonpartisan groups say lawsuits and recounts are the proper way to contest ballot counts, not attempting to hold up certification.

