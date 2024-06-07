Police won’t bring charges after monster truck accident injures several spectators

TOPSHAM, Maine (AP) — A police investigator says criminal charges are not warranted after a lobster-themed monster truck clipped a power line and injured several people at a fairground in Maine. Several utility poles were snapped and a transformer tumbled to the ground Saturday at the Topsham Fairgrounds. Police Sgt. Mark Gilliam wrote in a report released Thursday that the driver was trapped in the cockpit by a power line, and another wire was draped over an injured man on the ground. The injured man was taken to a hospital after electricity was turned off. Neither the owners of the truck nor the promoter of the event have returned messages seeking comment.

