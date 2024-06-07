Robert Gossett and Courtney Hope win supporting acting honors at Daytime Emmys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Gossett of “General Hospital” and Courtney Hope of “The Young and the Restless” have won supporting acting honors at the Daytime Emmys. Gossett was honored Friday for the second straight year for his role as Marshall Ashford on the ABC soap opera. He’s a first cousin to the late Oscar-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. Hope originated the role of Sally Spectra on CBS’ “The Bold and the Beautiful” in 2017 before moving to “B&B” in 2020. “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless” came into the show with a leading 12 nominations each.

