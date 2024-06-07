Three Americans in alleged coup attempt appear in Congo military court

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — The military trial of 51 suspects, including three Americans, accused of being involved in a foiled coup attempt in Congo last month has opened in Kinshasa. The suspects appeared in court on Friday facing several charges including terrorism, murder and criminal association. They all face death penalty. Six people were killed during an attack last month on the presidential palace and a minister’s house led by little-known opposition figure Christian Malanga. The U.S. embassy in Congo did not respond to a request for comment. On Monday, a spokesperson said it had not had access to the prisoners to provide consular services.

