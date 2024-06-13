A peace summit for Ukraine opens in Switzerland, but Russia won’t be taking part

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland will host scores of world leaders this weekend to try to map out first steps toward peace in Ukraine. Russia, which launched and is continuing the war, won’t take part. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s government didn’t want Russia involved, and the Swiss – aware of Moscow’s reservations about the talks – didn’t invite Russia. The Swiss have said Russia must be involved at some point, and hope it will join the process one day. Zelenskyy’s top adviser says Ukrainians too are considering that possibility.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.