McIlroy showing major form with bogey-free 65 to share US Open lead with Cantlay

PINEHURST, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay are tied for the lead after one round of the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2. McIlroy had tremendous control on a course that demands precision. He was bogey-free for a 65 in the afternoon. Cantlay had six birdies in his round of 65 in the morning. McIlroy hasn’t had a bogey-free start to a major since last winning one 10 years ago at the British Open. They led by one shot over Ludvig Aberg. Bryson DeChambeau powered his way to a 67 and was tied for third with Matthieu Pavon on France.

