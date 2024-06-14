Kansas lawmakers poised to lure Kansas City Chiefs from Missouri, despite economists’ concerns

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A rivalry is flaring up as Kansas lawmakers try to snatch the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs away from Missouri. The Kansas Legislature expects to consider a plan to help both the Chiefs and professional baseball’s Kansas City Royals finance new stadiums even though economists long ago concluded that subsidizing pro sports isn’t worth the cost. Kansas legislators are set to convene a special session Tuesday and review a plan to authorize state bonds for stadium construction. Decades of research concluded having a pro sports team doesn’t boost a local economy much. But for Kansas lawmakers, one-upping Missouri may be important.

