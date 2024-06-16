Jude Bellingham’s goal secures England a 1-0 win against Serbia at Euro 2024

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Jude Bellingham scored to give England a winning start at Euro 2024 by beating Serbia 1-0. Real Madrid star Bellingham put the Three Lions in front with a stooping header in the 13th minute at the Veltins Arena after Bukayo Saka’s cross. Victory sent England to the top of Group C after Denmark drew 1-1 with Slovenia earlier in the day. Gareth Southgate’s team was a beaten finalist in the last Euros, losing on penalties to Italy in the final three years ago. It is one of the favorites this time around.

