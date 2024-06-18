Noam Chomsky’s wife says reports of famed linguist’s death are false
By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Noam Chomsky’s wife, Valeria Wasserman Chomsky, says reports that the famed linguist and activist had died are untrue. “No, it is false,” she wrote Tuesday in response to an emailed query from The Associated Press. The 95-year-old had been hospitalized in Brazil while recovering from a stroke suffered a year ago. But the Beneficencia Portuguesa hospital in Sao Paulo said Chomsky was discharged on Tuesday to continue his treatment at home. Chomsky is known to millions for his criticisms of U.S. foreign policy. He taught for decades at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Some publications published obituaries for Chomsky, later altering them or taking them down.