A’ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark lead WNBA All-Star fan vote

NEW YORK (AP) — A’ja Wilson leads Caitlin Clark by just over 1,000 votes in early fan voting for the WNBA All-Star Game. Clark’s Indiana teammate Aliyah Boston is third, about 40,000 votes behind the leaders. Wilson is having an incredible season, averaging 27.9 points and 11.3 rebounds. She has 217,773 votes. Clark is right behind with 216,427. New York’s Breanna Stewart is fourth and Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale is fifth. Chicago’s Angel Reese is seventh in the voting and is the only other rookie in the top 10. The All-Star Game will be played on July 20 in Phoenix and will pit WNBA All-Stars against the U.S. Olympic team.

