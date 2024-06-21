Trump will address influential evangelicals who back him but want to see a national abortion ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump is set to speak to a group of politically influential evangelicals who fiercely support him but would like to see the Republican presidential candidate promise to do more to restrict abortion. Trump’s stated opposition to signing a nationwide ban on abortion and his reluctance to detail some of his views on the issue are at odds with many members of the evangelical movement. But Ralph Reed, the founder and chairman of the Faith & Freedom Coalition that Trump will address Saturday, says Trump’s appointment of Supreme Court justices who voted to overturn nationwide abortion rights did more for their cause than any other president.

